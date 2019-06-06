Houston County schools receive nearly $400,000 for social-emotional learning

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Houston County School System is using grant dollars to teach social and emotional skills to students.

Logofrom Second Step awarded the school district a $393,035 grant. The grant will fund the Second Step program at Houston County’s 32 elementary and middle schools.

This grant will expand the Second Step program which started in the 2018-2019 school year in all Pre-K and sixth grade classrooms.

According to a news release from the Houston County school system, Second Step uses social-emotional learning (SEL) to help transform schools into supportive, successful learning environments uniquely equipped to help children thrive.

The program integrates social-emotional learning, bullying prevention and child protection to form a cohesive foundation for a safe and supportive learning environment.

The grant will impact more than 21,300 children in grades Pre-K through 8.