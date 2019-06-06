Madonna says she feels 'raped' by New York Times profile

Madonna said she felt “raped” by a New York Times Magazine profile that she believes focuses “on trivial and superficial matters” and fixates on her age.

“To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement,” Madonna, 60, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday about the piece, titled, “Madonna at Sixty.”

The music icon said she “spent days and hours and months” with the article‘s author, Vanessa Grigoriadis, who was “invited into a world” that many people don’t get to see, but “chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters” such as the ethnicity of Madonna’s stand-in or the fabric of her curtains.

The profile, she claims, features never-ending comments about her age, which Madonna said would never have been mentioned had she been a man.

“Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women,” Madonna wrote. Even if “they are posing as intellectual feminists.”

The New York Times declined to comment Thursday. Grigoriadis, who is a New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair contributor, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In describing their first meeting, Grigoriadis wrote in the lengthy feature: “Then a figure descended a nearby set of stairs. I saw the nude leather heels first, her feet transformed into a fleshy weapon, then the whole person, who was extending her hand to shake mine. Despite unforgiving paparazzi shots of the work on her face, she was shockingly beautiful up close.”

Madonna said she regrets spending “5 minutes” with Grigoriadis.

In the article, Grigoriadis appears to take exception with Madonna stating she felt raped after songs from her 2015 album “Rebel Heart” leaked online before completion.

“It didn’t feel right to explain that women these days were trying not to use that word metaphorically,” Grigoriadis wrote.

Madonna had the same reaction for Grigoriadis’ profile of her.

“It makes me feel raped,” she wrote. “And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19.”