One of largest illegal gambling operations busted in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday afternoon, the Macon-Bibb District Attorney announced the dismantling of one of the largest illegal gambling operations in the state.

DA David Cooke said his office reached a $14-million settlement with Georgia Atlanta Amusements LLC.

The gambling bust is a result of a multi-jurisdiction investigation into illegal gambling at stores in Bibb and Peach counties.

Cooke said Georgia Atlanta Amusements LLC is owned by Junaid Virani and his family. They owned more than 650 electric gambling machines, which customers can win cash prizes.

Investigators found that Virani failed to pay required sales and use taxes on the $46 million customers won on the machines.

Cooke said a judge is determining how the forfeited money is being divided.