Storms and heavy rain likely for Friday

A few storms and off and on rain showers hung around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but this evening many of us got a little break. This break will be short lived as more rain is on the way early Friday morning.



We will once again feel the impacts of interaction between gulf moisture and a cut off upper low. This means once again we will be dealing with waves of showers and storms, as well as the potential for pockets of very heavy rain.



This upper level low will very slowly move to the east. The slow movement means even more heavy rain for the southeast and the potential for storms.

We can’t rule out severe storms, but widespread severe weather is not likely. A cold front will push the system out by the middle of next, bringing some drying.



Models bring the rain totals through the middle of next week to 2-5″. We could still see some changes in the forecast, but expect a pretty decent amount of rain over the weekend.