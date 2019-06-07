MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two more people are in custody following an armed robbery of an east Macon Family Dollar Tuesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 29-year-old Cobey Jerrell Durham Sr. around 2:30 Friday afternoon at a home in the King’s Park neighborhood after a tip was called in to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

A 16-year-old was also arrested about two hours later after being seen walking in King’s Park.

Durham is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer and is being held without bond.

The 16-year-old is charged with aggravated assault on an officer and armed robbery.

Two others, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old Carlos Antonio Reynolds, were arrested earlier this week.