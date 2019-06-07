2019 Georgia Peach Festival underway with world famous peach cobbler

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 Georgia Peach Festival is underway in Fort Valley for this weekend, complete with live music, great food, local vendors and of course Middle Georgia’s finest peaches.

This weekend’s action will take place along West Church Street and is kicking off Friday evening with great entertainment.

Tisa Horton, CEO of the Georgia Peach Festival, says this time of the year is a time for the county to come together to honor peach growers and peach lovers. It also allows them to display and showcase different types of peaches and products they have to offer.

“It gives the city and the county an economic boost because we have tourists that come in from everywhere such as New Orleans, New York, and other big places. It shows off what we have to offer to the community,” said Horton.

The Georgia Peach Festival attracts around 13,000 to 15,000 visitors each year.

“We have different types of entertainment… this weekend, and everyone in Fort Valley is preparing for it,” said Horton.

Some say the best part of the festival is the World Famous Peach Cobbler that is made by scratch by head chef Rich Bennet along with his cooking crew.

“I really enjoy helping the community and supporting the community when it comes to making the cobbler every year. We give this cobbler away for free and people bring large containers to take it home with them,” said Bennet.

The festival will also include the Byron Historical Society Festival Kickoff Luncheon, Georgia Peach Festival Kickoff & Ribbon Cutting with AJ the DJ along with Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast and Georgia Peach Festival Parade.