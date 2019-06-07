Daybreak Interview – Summer Book-Out

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Students in Middle Georgia are out of school for summer break, which means they may not be reading as much as they do when they’re in the classroom. Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, the United Way of Central Georgia, and the Frank Johnson Recreation Center Advisory Board want to make sure students don’t fall behind on their reading during these summer months.

That’s why the three organizations are hosting a Summer Book-Out. Organizers will be giving away 2,000 books to students in Middle Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Shana Burton, with Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, visited Daybreak to talk about the event.

The Summer Book-Out is Saturday June 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center in Macon.

Click on the video to see the full interview.