Cat of the Week: Ridley

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a young tabby kitten named Ridley!

- Advertisement -

Ridley is a ball of energy, so any owner that wants a kitten who needs attention will love this seven week old kitten. Ridley came to the shelter with five of her brothers and sisters, and Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Deborah Reddish said that they all look similar to Ridley with a couple of the kittens having a “white tuxedo vest” under their chins!

If you’re interested in adopting Ridley or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!