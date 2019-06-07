Georgia allocates $1.5 million to address “period poverty”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia lawmakers are making it easier for women in low-income areas to get menstrual products.

The state’s 2020 budget includes $1.5 million to address period poverty. Period poverty is the state of reality for women who can not afford menstrual products.

$1 million is going to the Georgia Department of Education, and $500,000 is going to county health departments.

Paula Del Rio with Macon Periods Easier says it’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough to help women all women in need.

“It gives each school $200 per year to buy menstrual products, so it’s really not enough, and it’s not really solving the problem,” she said.

Macon Periods Easier is an organization that donates menstrual products to local schools, parks and recreations, and Daybreak.

The state’s program is set to start July 1st.