Middle Georgia farmers excited about disaster relief funding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Donald Trump has signed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping communities across the country bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.

Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Senator David Perdue, and other local elected officials met today in South Georgia to discuss what the relief means for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael.

- Advertisement -

Georgia farmers say it helps them focus on this year’s harvest.

41NBC caught up with State Representative Robert Dickey, who also owns Dickey Farms. He went to the south Georgia meeting with Governor Kemp and says farmers in Middle Georgia can now start planting seeds and paying back production loans at their banks.

Dickey says lawmakers in Washington are deciding how the money will be divided between states needing relief and Puerto Rico.

He says Senator Perdue is hopeful the plan will roll out within the next few weeks, rather than months.