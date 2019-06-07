National Donut Day isn’t ALL about the donuts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The first Friday in June is designated as National Donut Day, but it’s not just a chance for everyone to appreciate a good donut.

The Salvation Army in Macon passed out donuts all over the city Friday to spread awareness about their services and to honor veterans.

The first Donut Day started in 1917 during WWI.

‘Donut Lassies’ delivered donuts to soldiers on the front lines during the war, according to Major Frances Gilliam with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army started the holiday to raise money to highlight the organization’s service programs during the Great Depression.

Donut Lassies mixed up a simple recipe and fried the donuts in a battle approved helmet.

Major Gilliam says National Donut Day provides sweet treats to the community along with a history lesson on the importance of the holiday.

The local Salvation Army delivered 500 boxes around the area.

Up to 9,000 donuts were delivered to the troops during the war and Donut Day became a national holiday in 1938.