Ohio corrections officers caught on video beating mentally-ill inmate

Ohio authorities released video Thursday of a March 2018 incident in which a mentally-ill inmate was beaten by two corrections officers, including one who had turned his body camera off.

Cuyahoga County corrections officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan can be seen in the security video putting inmate Terrance Debose, who is restrained, in isolation. Evans then appears to turn off his body camera before striking Debose multiple times in the head. Dugan enters the frame and also seems to hit him a couple of times.

Debose suffered a concussion as a result of the beating, according to NBC-affiliate station WKYC.

Evans and Dugan were indicted by a grand jury on charges of felonious assault, unlawful restraint, and interfering with civil rights in April for the incident. Evans was additionally charged with tampering with evidence.

Cuyahoga County’s corrections department has been plagued by issues for more than a year, including multiple inmate deaths and the indictment of a former warden.

Eric Ivey, a former associate warden, was indicted along with two officers in April for allegedly instructing a corrections officer to turn off a body camera during an incident that included the death of an inmate, according to the state’s attorney general.

The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center failed a state inspection in February and was lambasted in a November facilities review by the U.S. Marshals service, WKYC reported.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that the state’s corrections department examine the overall jail inspection process, including the operations of the bureau, according to a press release Friday. Dewine specifically singled out Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, ordering the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention to conduct regular compliance monitoring at least every 30 days.

Cuyahoga County did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for more information on Friday.