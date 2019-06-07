Paint spills into creek in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Service’s Facebook page, a tractor trailer crashed on I-75 just north of Johnsonville Road Friday morning.

It was carrying a load of paint and some of it spilled into a creek behind the River Forest and Riverwalk subdivisions.

Deputies say they have stopped the flow of paint into the water. They say the paint is non-toxic, but the water changed colors for several hours.

The rain water should dilute the paint and should not affect the creek.