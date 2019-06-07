WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins police were scattered across the city all morning, collecting donations at Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics Georgia.

One officer in particular has a passion for the Special Olympics and has volunteered with them since high school. Officer Greg Martin has been with the Warner Robins Police Department for 18 years and says through the National Law Enforcement Torch Run, officers are able to raise money for the Special Olympics.

But he wanted to take it a step further.

Martin says the Special Olympics has a special place in his heart, and he has other events planned for the future to raise money.

Officer Martin held a Bass Fishing Tournament a few months ago that raised $1,200 for the Special Olympics.

He says he wants to hold a golf tournament and cross-fit competition soon.