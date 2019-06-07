Scattered showers and storms to remain through weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a wet start for most to the morning, we will have a lull in the action during the later morning hours before more showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon.

TODAY.

A mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures in the middle 80’s this afternoon, but once again the story for today and into the weekend will be the rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to Middle Georgia this afternoon and evening. A few lingering showers cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours where temperatures will be falling into the lower 70’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be similar days as waves of rain and storms will roll throughout the region periodically. Temperatures for both days will be in the middle 80’s due to a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

NEXT WORK WEEK.

We stay stuck in this wet weather pattern through the middle of the next work week. Between now and the middle of next week I am expecting an additional one to two inches of rain to fall across Middle Georgia. This beneficial rain will begin to slow down later in the week as this system will break down and slide off to the northeast. We should be clearing out by late next week and into the weekend.

