WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather caused a tree to fall through a home in Warner Robins on Kinsbury Circle Friday.

The homeowner said she was watching TV in her living room, when she heard the wind pick up and a loud noise as if something hit the side of her house.

She says she then decided to take cover on the floor.

After the storm, she found damages to the inside and outside of her home and alerted neighbors for help.

No injuries were reported.