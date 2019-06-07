Severe crash in Peach County injures two people

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Early this morning, two vehicles were involved in a severe crash in Peach County.

According to Stephanie Stallings with the Georgia State Patrol, Fabwin Rice was driving a 2019 Kia Forte, traveling north on Interstate 75 at the intersection with State Route 96. Carlos Lopez was in a 2012 Chevrolet K350 truck, traveling east on State Route 96. Witnesses told GSP, Rice failed to yield to eastbound traffic and got in front of Lopez and hit the side of his truck.

After the collision, Rice’s car went through the median and into the westbound lanes of State Route 96.

Both drivers were injured, and rescue crews had to used the jaws of life to get Rice out of the car.

Fabwin Rice was cited for failure to yield.