Savings tips to help you stay cool this summer

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As summer temperatures continue to rise, Middle Georgia residents will turn up the A/C.

Flint Energies in Houston County, says they’re working to find the best way customers can save money while staying cool.

Manager of Energy at Flint Energies, Rod Green, says customers can keep bills lower during the summer by keeping blinds or curtains closed and cleaning or installing new air filters.

“We recommend setting your thermostat to 78 degrees, and every degree you go below 78, could cost you 3% to 5% per degree,” said Green.

Green also says turning off ceiling fans when leaving a room can save you up to 85 dollars a year.