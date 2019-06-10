Free pass to museums offered at the libraries in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Museum pass is offered at all libraries in Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Museum pass is offered at all libraries in Georgia.

The Macon Museum Pass is a card you can check out with your library card for one week.

- Advertisement -

The pass gets you in to the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and the Tubman Museum for free for up to 4 people.

This is the first time the Georgia Public Library Service has offered this type of pass.

“A pass like this could be something that could bring tourism to Macon, and generally let people know just how much stuff Macon has to offer. And so we’ve talked to the Georgia public library service and partnered with them and the 3 museums and now offering this pass,” said Jeanne Peloquin, the Marketing Coordinator at Middle Georgia Regional Library.

Related Article: Students receive scholarships at Al Lucas Scholarship Memorial Reception

The Macon libraries have three passes that are available to check out.

The Macon museums join other attractions including the Atlanta Zoo, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Go Fish Education Center, and the Michael C. Carlos Museum are offering free admission through library passes.

Passes checked out at Middle Georgia Libraries were good for 2,317 admissions to attractions around Georgia, and saved Middle Georgia Regional Library cardholders over $54,000 in 2018.

In Georgia, the value of partnership programs was nearly $1.7 million last year.

If you are interested in checking out one of these passes, call your local library to see if it’s available.