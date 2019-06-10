Gang member sentenced to prison for burglary, shooting

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A gang member has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, burglary, and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

24-year-old Markell Keshon Clark, pleaded guilty Monday during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court to his part in the burglary of a woman’s Macon home in 2016 and an associated shooting.

According to evidence in the case, a woman returned to her home on Somerset Drive in 2016, and found a car unexpectedly parked in her driveway. She then saw several people running out of the house. One of them fired a shot at the car. No one was injured. Deputies later found the house had been ransacked.

Evidence also shows Clark was associated with the Gangster Disciples street gang.

A judge sentenced Clark to serve 20 years. The first 10 years must be served in prison. While on probation, Clark must abide by gang conditions.

Two other men charged after the incident still have pending cases and is still under investigation.