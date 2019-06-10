Macon man arrested for DUI, drugs after fleeing from deputy

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man for DUI and drug possession after trying to escape police.

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for DUI and drug possession after trying to escape police.

Deputies were in the area of Vineville Avenue and Holt Avenue, when they noticed a silver Toyota with no tail light, and driving erratically just after midnight Saturday.

According to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. The driver finally stopped at the corner of Vine Street and Lawton Avenue, and tried to run away. Deputies were able to take 42-year-old Rocky Hudson Warren into custody.

Deputies say when they arrested Warren, he threw a glass pipe wrapped in a paper towel on the ground, and had three Xanax pills in a cigarette box on him. While searching the vehicle, deputies also found a small bag of marijuana on the ground by the driver’s door.

Deputies say Warren was also stumbling and slurring his words when he spoke.

Warren was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police, Obstruction of Peace Officer, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Driving While License Suspended, Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances and Open Container.

He is being held on a $20,135.00 bond at this time. Warren also had a warrant out of Crawford County for his arrest and a Bench warrant for Child Support Obligations.