Parts of Amerson River Park closed due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- With the rain that has accumulated in Macon, rivers and streams continue to rise.

Parts of Amerson River Park have been closed due to flooding in some areas of the Ocmulgee River.

The Director of Emergency Management for Macon-Bibb County, Spencer Hawkins, says the National Weather Service is opening the Lake Jackson Dam due to the amount of rain in North Georgia.

Lake Jackson feeds into the Ocmulgee River. Hawkins says because of the amount of rainfall recently, the lake will rise from 15 feet to 21 feet.

Hawkins began closing parts of the Amerson River park, and most of the Ocmulgee trail that could pose an issue with flooding.

Hawkins says there have not been any issues or any injuries to report from the flooding.

“We’re going to monitor it. We are expecting some more rain for probably the next two or three days and depending on how the river moves, depending on how things are being absorbed into the bank it may be a few more days it may be longer than that”, said Hawkins.

Park Supervisor, Don Horn, says it is not safe to be in these waters.

“They still want to come down this stair case and points throughout the park and enter the river and we ask them please don’t, it’s not because we don’t want you to have a good time, it’s for your own safety and it is life threatening”, said Horn

Horn says there is debris and a strong current that can pin swimmers up against trees and pull them under where they can’t come up.

The ramps for boats at the park have been closed until further notice.