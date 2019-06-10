Rain chances decreasing this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a soggy weekend across Middle Georgia, rain is still in the forecast for the next few days.

TODAY.

An upper level low pressure system continues to move to the east as it is now centered in south Georgia and north Florida. This afternoon showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as temperatures rise into the middle to upper 80’s. Later this evening and into the overnight hours temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for organized showers and storms.

TOMORROW.

More sun is on the way for your Tuesday afternoon, but rain chances are not completely gone. Isolated showers will be back in the forecast tomorrow afternoon. During the day temperatures will be in the middle 80’s before falling into the upper 60’s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We will start to see a shift in the weather pattern as we head into the middle part of the work week. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but drier weather is on the way. High pressure will temporarily move in before a return of isolated showers moves in later into Father’s Day weekend.

