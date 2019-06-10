Storm chances linger ahead of dry air late this week

We saw yet another day of rain and storms in Middle Georgia, with a line of storms pushing through this afternoon.

Warm and muggy conditions have been accompanying the rainy weather as well, but there is relief on the way.



The cold front that prompted the line of storms today, will try to move through Middle Georgia overnight. Unfortunately, the front will get stalled in Middle Georgia, which means warm muggy weather is here to stay until the front moves all the way through.

- Advertisement -

We will keep the isolated storm chances on Tuesday, but Wednesday will bring increased storm chances. Highs on Wednesday will also be cooler with the frontal passage.



Behind the cold front, sunshine and mild conditions move in for the end of the week. This should make for some nice weather for a few Macon Bacon games this week. Father’s Day looks to be mostly dry with a few chances of thunderstorms.