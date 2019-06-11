27th Annual Juneteenth celebration set to kick off in Tattnall Square Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicks off at Tattnall Square Park Saturday as part of a week-long list of upcoming events in Macon commemorating Juneteenth.

Community leaders and residents across Middle Georgia are ready to celebrate the holiday with various activities and vendors for the weekend.

Juneteenth Committee Board Member L.J Mallone says this year will honor some of the first that was founded in Macon that made an impact for Juneteenth.

“It’s extremely vital for us to have these events here in Macon and for us to highlight a lot about our history that’s been lost or have been retold in another way,” Mallone said.

The Juneteenth celebration will feature blends of African cultural music including, modern African dances and crafted work of artists along with different types of African food and vendors.