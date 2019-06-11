41Today: BIG APPLE CIRCUS sensory adapted show

On Sunday, July 21st at 5:00pm, there will be a sensory adapted show with Big Apple Circus Embracing Autism.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The BIG APPLE CIRCUS is bringing its show to the Macon Coliseum July 18th-21st. The inside of the Macon Coliseum will transform into a traditional big top circus tent with a performance ring, spotlights and banners.

On Sunday, July 21st at 5:00pm, there will be a sensory adapted show with Big Apple Circus Embracing Autism. This performance, while open to all, is uniquely designed to modify sound, lighting, and show length to meet the sensory sensitive needs of the ASD community. This show will also provide staffed calming area in the lobby, extra signage, volunteers with helping hands, fidgets and earplugs.

The BIG APPLE CIRCUS will have a total of eight performances in Macon. Tickets are priced at $15. You can enjoy the VIP Experience Upgrade for $25 per ticket. For more information, visit MaconCentreplex.org or call 478.803.1593.