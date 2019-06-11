41Today: Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Several events are taking place during Georgia Juneteenth Week 2019, and those events will all lead up to Saturday's 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Several events are taking place during Georgia Juneteenth Week 2019. The events all lead up to Saturday’s 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

Some of the last week’s events included a Real Talk Hip Hop Summit of Youth Responsibility and the Community Dinner on Friday, June 7th.

This past Saturday, the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion took place at the Mattie Hubbard Jones Playground. It also included a Neighborhoods Unity Summit.

Families can still take part in free Black History Macon Van Tours. The tours are Monday-Thursday, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am starting at Terminal Station. To reserve a tour, call 478-718-8067.

The Movies in the Hood Series is Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. The movie includes free refreshments and a special opening act featuring poets and music artists. The movies will take place at Rosa Jackson Center, Frank Johnson Center, LH Williams Center, Bloomfield Center and Memorial Park.

One Friday, June 14th there is a Soul, Spirit & Mental Health Forum. The forum will take a Holistic Approach to healing illness and suicide in the Black community. It is taking place at 6:00pm at the Frank Johnson Center. For more information, call 478-978-5865 or 478-960-9758.

The 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival is Saturday, June 22nd from 1:00pm to 9:30pm at Tattnall Square Park. The event is free and open to everyone. It will feature Living History Exhibits with Black Union Soldier Reenactors, Ocmulgee Monument Ranger Lonnie Davis and more. Call 478-718-8067 for more information.