Fatal accident on Pio Nono Avenue, one person dies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead.

The incident happened Monday around 10 p.m. on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewey Street.

Deputies found 53-year-old Henry Eugene Brown unresponsive after being hit by a car near Flash Foods.

He was taken to The Medical Center Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are looking for a silver four-door Sedan. Deputies say the driver of the car didn’t stop.

Anyone with information can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68-CRIME.