The job of motorcycle deputy just got easier in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s motorcycle deputies received an LEA Technology grant of almost $26,000.

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police awarded the grant to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office traffic division.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is 1 of only 14 agencies in Georgia to receive the grant which funded the installation of mobile data units on all marked police motorcycles.

Lieutenant Scott Davis has been with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years. He says motorcycle deputies used a pen and paper in the field before the mobile units.

Deputies in the traffic division can perform all the duties that a patrol car can, with the exception of transporting criminals.

The computers were installed at the end of May.

A motorcyclist deputy says it has made his job a lot easier and smoother since the installation.