MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for possession of a firearm by a felon.

On June 9th around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call in the 2100 block of Ferguson Street about a dispute and person with a warrant.

Authorities say that when deputies arrived, they saw 39-year-old Freddie Leroy Slaughter Jr. of Macon.

Deputies say that when they approached Slaughter, he tried to flee the residence. They chased Slaughter into the house where he reportedly continued to resist arrest.

Authorities discovered that Slaughter had a pistol. When deputies checked the pistol it showed as stolen in Bibb County in 2018.

Authorities also determined that Slaughter was a felon.

Deputies then took Slaughter to the Bibb County Jail and charged with the following:

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Authorities released Slaughter on a $8,950.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.