NASCAR’s Ryan Newman speaks at United in Pink’s camp for kids

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Children with loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer are getting a chance this week to be kids again.

United in Pink’s 11th annual Kids in Pink Camp is being held at Mabel White Baptist Church.

The camp’s goal is to relieve the stress breast cancer brings.

The theme for this year’s camp is racing.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman made a special appearance Tuesday, taking part in a question and answer session with the children before posing for a group photo.

We asked Newman if anyone he’s close to has had breast cancer.

“Not breast cancer in particular,” he said. “But cancer in general, yes for sure. Cancer’s tough. It’s tough on people and it’s really tough on families. What United in Pink does to take care of these kids is really special and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

More than 60 kids are attending the camp, which started Monday and goes through Thursday.