MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the death of an infant that occurred today.

Investigators say that they responded to a call in the 2800 block of Regina Drive around 1:30 p.m. The grandmother reportedly found the unresponsive 3-month-old male infant.

Authorities say that when emergency medical services arrived, they pronounced the child dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.