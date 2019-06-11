Wednesday brings rain chances and a cool down to Middle Georgia

Showers and storms popped up across Middle Georgia this afternoon and have lingered into the evening. Expect a few more showers to pop up overnight and into tomorrow.



The biggest change for tomorrow will be a cool down from a wedge front that will set up to our north and keep our temperatures in the 70’s.

Through the day on Wednesday, we will see an area of low pressure bringing showers and storms to South and Middle Georgia. Storms should stay mainly below severe criteria but heavy downpours will be possible.



A cold front will bring push the rain out and bring in much dryer air to the area. We can enjoy a few dry days before a chance of rain is back over the weekend.



Temps make it back to the 90’s by the end of the weekend and storm chances are back in the picture by Sunday.