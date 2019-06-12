Bibb County Summer Meals Program begins

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Community Food Bank held its summer meals kick-off celebration at Bruce Elementary School in Macon Wednesday.

Community leaders and officials came together to promote summer hunger and the Summer Meals Program for children in Bibb County.

Executive Director of School Nutrition for the Bibb County School District, Timikel Sharpe, is encouraging parents to stop by one of the summer hunger program sites where kids can enjoy free meals.

“This is something big for parents to take advantage of throughout the summer. Giving kids healthy nutritious meals is what we are taking action on. A lot of people don’t think about the importance of children needing food once they are out of school for the summer, so we are stepping up to make sure Bibb county kids are eating throughout the day,” said Sharpe.

The Bibb County Summer Meals Program includes breakfast and lunch, and morning and afternoon snacks from Monday to Friday.

Anyone 18 or younger is eligible for the meals. No registration is required.

