Dry weather moves in for the end of the week

Clouds and cool temps hung around for most of the day in Middle Georgia thanks to a wedge front to our northeast. This also managed to keep us too stable to be hospitable to storms this evening, beginning our dry period.



A cold front will help to clear out humidity and cloud cover by tomorrow afternoon. Dry air will move in bringing in weather that will elicit faces like the emojis in the muggycast.

Highs will warm up into the mid 80’s with plenty of sunshine for Thursday and continue well into the weekend.



By Father’s Day temps will warm back to around normal in the low 90’s. We will also see a return of moisture to the area, bringing back rain and storm chances through next week.