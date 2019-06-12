Macon teen arrested, accused of breaking into Commissioners home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Deputies arrested 18-year-old Xavier Matthew Lewis, accusing him of breaking into Commissioner Virgil Watkins’ home Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the home of Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins at 08:20 a.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner Watkins was asleep in his home when the Lewis kicked in the front door and started taking things. Lewis fled the scene on foot after he pulled a gun on Watkins. He then called 911 and gave a description of Lewis.

On the way to the scene, deputies saw Lewis running on Eisenhower Parkway near Key Street. Lewis tried hiding from deputies and dropped the evidence that was taken from Watkins’ home.

Lewis was arrested after a foot chase and taken to the Bibb Sheriff’s Annex building.

During questioning, deputies say that Lewis was also involved in an armed robbery in May. According to deputies, Lewis approached the back of Lou’s Grub Shack food truck on Mercer University Drive. They say Lewis showed a pistol and demanded money from the two employees working in the truck. When one of the employees grabbed their gun, Lewis fired one shot and ran off.

No one was injured during either incident.

Lewis was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

He is being held without bond at this time.

Additional charges pending further investigation.