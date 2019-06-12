Milledgeville Mayor, others host Peace Festival

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Mary Copeland along with Donnie Cannie and OC3 Entertainment, are coming together to host the first Milledgeville Peace Festival.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Mary Copeland along with Donnie Cannie and OC3 Entertainment, are coming together to host the first Milledgeville Peace Festival.

Host Donnie Cannie says it’s time to increase the peace in Milledgeville, and for residents to come together.

- Advertisement -

“It’s no secret about gang violence and gun violence that happens here in Milledgeville. This upcoming festival is a way we all can come together and express the issues we have here in the community. We plan to have different types of vendors and activities at the park so it can be educational and fun for everyone,” said Cannie.

Baldwin and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend the festival Saturday, June 29th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Central City Park.