AMERICUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) awarded the new Southwestern Promise scholarship to 188 incoming freshmen. According to the college, funds are still available for those hoping to attend GSW this Fall.

The scholarship program guarantees scholarships of either $1,000 or $2,000 to beginning freshmen who live in a 56-county region of Southwest Georgia.

Those counties include:

Atkinson

Bibb

Bleckley

Calhoun

Colquitt

Crawford

Crisp

Dodge

Dooly

Houston

Peach

Pulaski

Sumter

Taylor

Telfair

Twiggs

Students living outside the 56-county area are also eligible to receive the scholarship and can apply at gsw.edu/scholarship.

GSW hopes this new program will lessen the financial strain of college for many high school students in the region who may have been impacted by Hurricane Michael.