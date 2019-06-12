Temporary dry air moves in tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon, but a period of drier weather begins tomorrow and will extend into the weekend.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

The low pressure system to our south will begin to slide off to the east and northeast today, but before it moves on we will see the return of scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be noticeably cooler than the past several days with temperatures topping out in the low 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Tonight, an isolated shower will linger around through about midnight, but after that temperatures will cool off into the middle 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way for your Thursday afternoon as we will see a dry day across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 80’s before falling into the low 60’s overnight.

REST OF WEEK AND BEYOND.

Friday and into Saturday we will stay dry, but isolated rain chances will move back in as we head into the latter part of the weekend. Rain chances for Father’s Day are running at just about 20%. Rain will not be widespread, but plans may be altered due to a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).