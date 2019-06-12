The U.S. Patent and Trade Office helps deliver innovative summer academy

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Starbase Robins is partnering with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office to help educate girls with a three-day workshop.

The summer academy at the Museum of Aviation supports rising 6th through 8th-grade girls. The workshop teaches intellectual property and entrepreneurship for those who want to start businesses.

This is the 5th year that Starbase Robins has the all-girls STEM academy.

Fifth-grade instructor Demtria Smith says she is deciding on the curriculum of the program. She says it’s very hands-on and a once in a lifetime opportunity.

37 girls signed up so far for the two-week long academy.

The All Girls STEM academy is $200. However, each girl receives a $150 scholarship.

Executive Director for Starbase Robins Wesley Fondal says he wants to find hidden Einsteins.

Fondal says the instructors teach students how to turn a passion into a business.