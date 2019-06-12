WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Hidden Creek subdivision in Warner Robins (and surrounding areas) plans to participate in the Smoke Alarm Blitz on Saturday.

The Warner Robins Fire Department partners with the Red Cross to hold the blitz every six months.

Firefighters volunteer to go door-to-door replacing smoke alarm batteries and smoke detectors. They target those living in low-income communities.

Over 16 firefighters will volunteer Saturday. They plan to hit around 100 homes.

The Red Cross provides the smoke alarms, through a grant, once a year. The fire department provides them for the following six months.

The Blitz starts on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and goes until noon.

If you need a smoke alarm or new batteries for your smoke alarm, stop at any Warner Robins Fire Department and get one for free.