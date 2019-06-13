3 bodies found in Lamar County

The incident under investigation happened off of Fredonia Church Road near Barnesville, Georgia.

LAMAR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies are investigating the discovery of three bodies Thursday, according to the NBC affiliate in Atlanta.

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White says the bodies were found on Fredonia Church Road near Barnesville.

Investigators with both the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working two different scenes connected to the deaths.

GBI agents have secured search warrants for both scenes as part of the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with 41NBC for updates.