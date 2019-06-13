41Today: Metro Diner serving up Father’s Day burger

Metro Diner is firing up the grill and giving dad what he really wants for Father's Day -- the juiciest burger ever.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Metro Diner is firing up the grill and giving dad what he really wants for Father’s Day — the juiciest burger ever!

Metro Diner is whipping up the Holy Davoli Burger. It features a half pound Angus beef burger topped with lettuce slaw in between two grilled cheese sandwiches, stuffed with melted American cheese, ripe tomatoes and our cherry wood smoked bacon.

- Advertisement -

Metro Diner is located at 3710 Northside Drive in Macon. For more information on Metro Diner Father’s Day deals, click here.