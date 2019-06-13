Americus man charged in deadly Warner Robins crash

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Americus man faces charges after a deadly crash May 25.

A Warner Robins Police news release says 52-year-old Johnny F. Williams was taken into custody by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after warrants were put out for his arrest.

He’s being held at the Houston County Detention Center, charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree and reckless driving.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Williams, left Watson Blvd. and crossed the center and two west bound lanes before hitting a utility pole and power transformer.

The car’s passenger, Johnny’s 60-year-old wife Evelyn, died in surgery at the hospital.

WRPD says the case will be presented to a Houston County Grand Jury and is still an ongoing investigation.