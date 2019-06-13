Baseball league for people with special needs coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A baseball league for teens and adults with Special Needs is coming to Macon soon.

Commissioner and CEO of the Alternative Baseball Organization, Taylor Duncan, is providing an authentic experience for anyone 15 and older with Autism or other Special Needs.

Duncan says the organization will give those with disabilities an opportunity to play baseball.

“The sport of baseball has done a lot for me, it’s bigger than wins, losses, statistics, and even championships and trophies. I want to give people with Autism and special needs a chance to play the game with no limits,” Duncan said.

Duncan expressed how he was diagnosed with Autism at an early age, but it’s not stopping him from doing what he loves.

“I had a lot of speech issues, anxiety issues when I was much younger then as I got older I faced a lot of preconceived ideas from folks who thought they knew what autism was and thought what I was capable and not capable of,” Duncan said.

Duncan also says they are looking to fill all team and volunteer positions. To sign up, click here.