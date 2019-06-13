Former Jones County deputy arrested after GBI investigation

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in custody at the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after being arrested Thursday.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says GBI agents arrested 48-year-old Michael Dee Thompson around 5 p.m. after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate supervision by Thompson of a confidential informant.

The investigation was the result of a May 14 request by the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley, according to the news release.

Thompson is charged with making false statements and violation of oath of office.

The GBI investigation is ongoing. The case file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

Call the GBI at (478) 445-4173 if you have any additional information.