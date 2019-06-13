Friday brings another dry and warm day to Middle Georgia

We finally saw a cold front move through Middle Georgia. This brought a nice day with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. More days like this are on the way.



High pressure will filter in behind the cold front as we move through the day on Friday. The biggest change we will see, will actually be low temps in the upper 50’s.

This should be short lived as a warmer, moist air mass moves in by the end of the weekend. Otherwise, Friday and Saturday remain the two driest days in the extended forecast.



Father’s Day will be another nice day. We will see more moisture move into the area as high pressure moves to the east.

This means there will be more potential for an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon. Rain chances really start to increase by the end of next week.