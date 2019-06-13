Macon landmark needs repairs, accepting proposals from contractors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 100-year-old landmark needs repairs, and the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) needs help to do it.

The brick chimney/smokestack that sits behind the MTA on Cherry Street is cracking.

Since being built, the chimney has never had repairs done.

The repairs do not pose safety hazards. However, engineers say that the cracks need to be fixed.

Business Development Director for MTA Andy Stroud says they need proposals from contractors to make the repairs.

“It’s a $50,000 to $150,000 project that should take no more than two weeks to complete,” Stroud said.

Construction starts as soon as they find a contractor.