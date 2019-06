MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman who went missing on May 31st.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a call about a female that had been seen in the news. Deputies later identified the female as 48-year-old Stacey Kitchens.

Medical personnel checked and cleared Kitchens. Authorities notified her family that she was found.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s thanks everyone who helped find Kitchens.