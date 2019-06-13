Mostly sunny sky returns to Middle Georgia for a few days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After dealing with off and on showers in Middle Georgia for the better part of a week, this afternoon sunshine will be aplenty as temperatures rebound into the upper 80’s.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

One cold front has already passed through our area, but another weak front will move through Middle Georgia this afternoon and evening. No rain will be present with the cold frontal passage, but it will reinforce a little bit of drier and cooler air. Temperatures this afternoon will rebound into the middle and upper 80’s under a mostly sunny sky before falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a mostly clear sky overnight tonight.

TOMORROW & WEEKEND.

High pressure is going to move from the west to the east as we head into Friday and Saturday. Both days we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures during the afternoon in the middle to upper 80’s. By Fathers Day, the high pressure will have moved off the east coast and that will allow southwesterly flow to return to Middle Georgia meaning increased humidity and better rain chances in the afternoon hours. This weekend will not be a washout by any means, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK.

Showers will become more numerous as we head towards into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be running near normal in the upper 80’s and lower 70’s. The official start to summer is next Friday, June 21st!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).